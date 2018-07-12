Local farmers affected by soybean tariffs
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) - Lavell Winsor and her family have run a farm for three generations, but with a 25% drop on the price of a bushel of soybeans, she is worried about what the future holds for her farm.
"There's great uncertainty in the markets which is translating to the uncertainty that we are having on our farm as well," said Winsor.
She noted the drop in price is the equivalent to someone losing 25% of their 401(k) in the last six weeks.
She says this price drop not only affects farmers in Topeka but those all across Kansas.
To see how the tariffs will affect the state of Kansas, click HERE.
