Top Stories

Local farmers affected by soybean tariffs

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 06:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 06:07 PM CDT

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) - Lavell Winsor and her family have run a farm for three generations, but with a 25% drop on the price of a bushel of soybeans, she is worried about what the future holds for her farm.

"There's great uncertainty in the markets which is translating to the uncertainty that we are having on our farm as well," said Winsor.

She noted the drop in price is the equivalent to someone losing 25% of their 401(k) in the last six weeks.

She says this price drop not only affects farmers in Topeka but those all across Kansas.

To see how the tariffs will affect the state of Kansas, click HERE.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video