TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Local kids learned about anti-bullying today, but in an unconventional way.

Seaman High School paired with a group that tours around high schools across the country. The groups goal is to help students understand the impacts of bullying, and how they can avoid it.

The tours is very different however. X-Game pro bikers are part of the tour where they show off their tricks during the learning session.

"It's awesome to be able to get one-on-one with kids," Kranz said. "Let them know action sports are still relevant, more importantly spread the good message, just being nice. You'd be shocked how often people come up after us and talk to us and just say, 'the show has helped', and 'thanks for preaching the positive word.'"

One trick that got the students excited was an athletes jumping one of the bikes over the principals head.

A recent study by WalletHub ranked the states with the biggest bullying problems. Kansas came in at number 48 out of 5, having the lowest rate of physical fights and suicide rates.