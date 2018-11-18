Top Stories

Man steals car, leading to chase with Topeka Police

Posted: Nov 17, 2018 09:48 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man is now in jail after leading police on a car chase.

Officers responded to 20th and SW Clay after a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect and stolen car drive by.

Officers tried to stop the suspect and the stolen car, starting a car chase.

The chase was slow speed, lasting four minutes.

The man crashed into a parked car near 16th and SW Buchanan.

The suspect, Larry Edward James, has been booked on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding, two felony warrants for burglary, one misdemeanor warrant and six traffic offenses.

