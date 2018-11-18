Man steals car, leading to chase with Topeka Police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Larry Edward James was arrested after leading police on a slow speed car chase in a stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man is now in jail after leading police on a car chase.

Officers responded to 20th and SW Clay after a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect and stolen car drive by.

Officers tried to stop the suspect and the stolen car, starting a car chase.

The chase was slow speed, lasting four minutes.

The man crashed into a parked car near 16th and SW Buchanan.

The suspect, Larry Edward James, has been booked on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding, two felony warrants for burglary, one misdemeanor warrant and six traffic offenses.