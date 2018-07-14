Manhattan Pizza Hut employee makes generous donation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A Manhattan Pizza Hut employee delivered a random act of kindness to a total stranger.

After taking an order over the phone, Michael Miller said the customer explained to him that the food she was ordering was for her homeless grandchild.

That's when Michael went above and beyond.

He gave the customer all of the tip money he made that day to give to her grandchild.

“She was ordering a dinner box to go, but she also mentioned it was for her grandchild who was homeless and that right there was the thing that sparked me into what I needed to do, help,” said Miller.

Adam Bingham, one of Miller's coworkers said he wasn’t surprised by his random act of kindness, and that it’s just how he is.

"He's a really genuine person. You know, out there with a big heart, helping people when he can,” said Bingham.

After growing up in the foster care system, Miller was homeless for a brief period afterwards.

"Experiencing homelessness from first-hand experience, I kind of could relate to that, so I just really wanted to help her out. I mean, I didn't know who she was, but, I knew she was in need and she could use the money way much more than I could,” said Miller.

Miller never expected to be recognized for what he did, and said he’s just glad he could help someone in need.