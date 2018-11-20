Manhattan woman honored for work in keeping schools safe

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) - A Manhattan woman is being honored for her work in keeping schools safe.

Michele Jones has partnered with county police, the fire department and emergency response teams to keep schools safe. The partnership has been in the works for almost a decade.

Jones says what makes the partnerships unique are the trusting relationships between the departments.

"Lots of schools don't have that support from their first responders," said Jones. "Either because they don't know how to begin or something has happened in the past and it just hasn't worked out, but we are lucky."

She also said one useful way schools can stay safe is to number the doors outside of the school, to make emergency exits easier.