Memorial Park Cemetery holds 10th annual Concert in the Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Dozens of people braved the heat to go back to the '40s, '50s and '60s, at the 10th annual Concert in the Park.

People of all ages gathered at Memorial Park Cemetery to listen to the different genres of music. The Kings of Swings took people through time as they performed songs from different areas.

The owner of the cemetery, Ren Newcomer, said it took people no time to start grooving to the music.

"All ten years we've had a dance floor set up," Newcomer said. "And for the first four five or six years it took a coaxing to get the folks out dancing but the very first song this year people were out on the dance floor."

Topeka High's drum line also gave a performance during the event.