Motorcyclist injured in accident near K-4 Highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - One motorcyclist is seriously injury from an accident on NE Seward Ave., near K-4 Highway.
Officers said the motorcyclist crashed with a pickup truck.
The driver of the motorcycle is being transported to a hospital for injuries. The injuries are non-life threatening.
The driver of the pickup truck has no injuries.
We will continue to update you with more information.
