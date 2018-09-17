Top Stories

Motorcyclist injured in accident near K-4 Highway

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 07:18 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 08:07 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - One motorcyclist is seriously injury from an accident on NE Seward Ave., near K-4 Highway.

Officers said the motorcyclist crashed with a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle is being transported to a hospital for injuries. The injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck has no injuries.

We will continue to update you with more information. 

 

