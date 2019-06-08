New South Topeka restaurant opens, welcoming NHRA fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - While some fans don't like to leave their campsites at the Heartland Motorsports Park during the NHRA drag race, in fear of missing something, there may be a solution.

A new restaurant is opening right down the street from Heartland Motorsports Park. The new restaurant, 45th Street, had its grand opening Friday. The new location is a bar and grill, featuring local breweries on tap. The owner, Tanya Hines, said this weekend was the perfect time to open

"I have a great team," Hines said. "And we'll do the best that we can do to welcome them. The NHRA's here in Heartland, and we hope that we can serve them. And hope that they will want to come back every time."

45th Street will feature American fusion menu items, meaning they can do more with burger and wings than a regular bar and grill.