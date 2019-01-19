Once 'ugly' Topeka building transformed into lofts in downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The once ugliest building in Kansas is getting a makeover and turning into lofts.

Just last year, Business Insider named the century old building on Kansas Ave, the ugliest place in Kansas, voted by the people living here. But now, the building is being transformed.

The century old building is now home to people wanting to live in lofts. The lofts are now a modern addition to the downtown area.

The building was fixed up not just for looks but for the revitalization of Downtown Topeka, and Momentum 2022.

"We felt like along with the demand for the unit and the revitalization of downtown, we need people to live downtown before we can get, maybe, more restaurants, maybe a grocery store," said Kansas Ave Lofts owner Mike Wilson. "You need the demand for people to live in the neighborhood. And this is just part of that overall vision."

Room options start at two bedrooms with one bathroom. They also come with granite counter tops, heated parking lots, and some come with a view of downtown.

Tomorrow is the grand opening of the lofts. For more information about the loft tours, click here.