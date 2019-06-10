Parade of Homes looking to help city's housing market

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A Manhattan construction company wants to make the city's housing market better, through the Parade of Homes event.

Schultz Construction partnered with the Flint Hills Area Builders Association to bring more houses to Manhattan.

The house tours are used to get people ready to buy new homes or even inspire them for their own home project. It also gives people a chance to see different parts of the Little Apple, as well as helping the city's housing market.

"To get the people in to see your product," said Taylor Kuhn with Schultz Construction. "To see the quality that we have to offer here at Schultz Construction, it is very beneficial. To us as a builder, and a community."

