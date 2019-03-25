Police arrest man after 2 hour standoff in Topeka

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police have now arrested a man who was barricaded inside of a home in West Topeka for two hours.

Police were looking for Andrew Kobel, 22, Saturday morning after a call came in of domestic abuse. Police were not able to locate him at that time.

On Sunday, an officer located Kobel after seeing him outside of a house on the 500 block of S.W. Saline Street. Kobel then ran inside when he saw the officers, staying there for two hours.

Officers knocked on the door, urging him to come outside, even signaling lights and making an announcement over the speakers.

He later surrendered to police two hours later. Officers were able to arrest him once he came out of the home.

Kobel was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Correction under suspicion of committing aggravated burglary, attempting to kidnap, domestic battery and child endangerment.

Police are at the scene of a standoff in West Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says there is a subject inside of a house at 6th and Watson.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KSNT News is at the scene of the standoff and will continue to keep you updated with more information as it comes.