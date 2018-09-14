Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The city of Topeka and the Police Department’s union--The Fraternal Order of Police--approved a contract outlining new rules for police body cam video and how its released to the public.

The contract, approved Tuesday night by the Topeka City Council states police body camera videos will be released 60 days after a police shooting.

The move comes after last fall when police shot and killed 28 year old Dominique White.

His family waited months before viewing the video.

Police Chief Bill Cochran said the 60-day rule for public release is a reasonable decision.

“What we wanted to do was try to come up with a fair and equitable way in which we protect the officers and their families, as well as the department, as well as trying to meet those needs of the public and the aspects of being accessible to the public.”

Earlier in the year, Governor Jeff Colyer approved a statute that says body camera videos have to be released to family within 20 days of a shooting. That law still applies for family members of the victim.