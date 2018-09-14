From: Google Maps

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) - Police are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection with an armed robbery Thursday night at the Dunkin Dounuts shop near 21st and Seabrook in west-central Topeka.

Dispatch confirmed the armed robbery but provided no further information.

Shortly after 830 p.m. Thursday night, police say 2 men wearing all black clothing and hood sweatshirts, robbed the Mexican Taco Shop at 3703 SW Burlingame Road in south Topeka. One suspect had his face covered with a yellow bandana, the other wore a green scarf. One of the men displayed a handgun. No reports of injuries. The men took money and ran from the business.

Anyone with information should contact TPD (785) 368-9400 of Crime Stoppers (785) 234-0007.