Police offering cash reward for information about Topeka murder

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 02:42 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 02:42 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department is now offering a $2,000 reward for information about a gunman on the loose in Topeka.

On March 16, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of SW Hillsdale Ave. When officers arrived, they found Robert McKinsey James, 25, unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers say they responded to the call just before 9 p.m. 

Emergency crews rushed James to the hospital. He later died.

Officers are on the lookout for someone in an old dark SUV. 

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask that you call them at (785) 368-9551.

