Police offering cash reward for information about Topeka murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department is now offering a $2,000 reward for information about a gunman on the loose in Topeka.
On March 16, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of SW Hillsdale Ave. When officers arrived, they found Robert McKinsey James, 25, unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers say they responded to the call just before 9 p.m.
Emergency crews rushed James to the hospital. He later died.
Officers are on the lookout for someone in an old dark SUV.
If you have any information about the shooting, police ask that you call them at (785) 368-9551.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Dairy Queen offering free ice cream today for 'Free...
- March Madness snack: Texas Roadhouse Potato Skins
- 'The Donut Boy' stops in to thank Shawnee County law...
- Liverpool Legends to perform Beatles tribute at TPAC
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies
- Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer