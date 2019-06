Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. standoff ends

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - An hours long police standoff in Topeka ended peacefully on Sunday.

Topeka Police got involved into a standoff at a home near 15th and Tyler streets where a woman was found dead.

Several police teams and negotiators were able to convince a man to peacefully come out of the home around 5 p.m. He was taken into custody.

Police are not revealing who that man or the dead woman is.