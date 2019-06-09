Project Forward building community connections, mentorships with new event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Without community support, a city can't grow. Without the right adult to look up to, the future generation can't succeed. Now a group of people are trying to make the city better and help teens with your support.

People came downtown for the first year of the new Capital City Family Food Truck Festival, enjoying sweet treats and the community, all while showing the importance of using their time to better someone else's time.

"If you don't have skin in the game, then you really don't care," said Project Forward founder S.J. Hazim. "That's why I say community works when you work with the community."

Project Forward, a group of volunteers and mentors, partnered with other organizations for a weekend of community engagement, including the Topeka Police Department's OK Program.

"It's important for us to be here," said Timothy Bell, OK Program Coordinator. "So the community knows we do care about them. We care about our young people in the community, and we do want to be a part of the solution."

While people from Topeka showed their support, people from Wichita also came to Top City to help everyone they can.

"To be able to network with other cities in Kansas, I think we can pull resources together, and be able to reach out to even more," said Brett Thoms, Project Forward volunteer.

"I think that's the only thing that can change the fabric of our community," said Hazim.

The fun didn't stop with making connections, there was also a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck and performers.