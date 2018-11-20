Riley County Police Department making history with first female captain

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) - The Riley County Police Department is making history with its first female captain. Captain Erin Freidline will serve as the new captain.

She has been with the department since 2000. This is not the first time Captain Freidline has made history at the department. She was also the first female lieutenant.

She said becoming the first female captain will pave the way for leadership roles for other women, and her daughter.

"Hopefully she knows the hard work I put into that and sometimes the other commitments that I have to do outside of family life," said Captain Freidline. "But I also try to balance that too, and still be wife and a mother all in the same day."

Freidline was also honored with the 2017 International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40.