School collects supplies for international teachers

Posted: Jul 14, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Public Schools hosted a supply drive at Whitson Elementary today.
The school is accepting beds, recliners, and other household items for international teachers that are coming to the capital city to teach.
About 6 teachers are coming from Spain, India and other countries. 
The school district says that when these teachers move here soon all they will have is a suitcase.
That's why these donations are so important.

If you would like to donate supplies, email communications@topekapublicschools.net

