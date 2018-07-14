School collects supplies for international teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Public Schools hosted a supply drive at Whitson Elementary today.

The school is accepting beds, recliners, and other household items for international teachers that are coming to the capital city to teach.

About 6 teachers are coming from Spain, India and other countries.

The school district says that when these teachers move here soon all they will have is a suitcase.

That's why these donations are so important.

If you would like to donate supplies, email communications@topekapublicschools.net