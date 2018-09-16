Sedgwick County Deputy dead after shooting near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) - Topeka Police have confirmed a Sedgwick County Deputy is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities responded to a shooting call in the area of N. 295th St. W. and W. 21st St. N. The call came in around 2:00 p.m.
In a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lieutenant Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told reporters it is very early in the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Myers said a news conference will be held at a later time Sunday night before 10:00 p.m.
Our sister station, KSN, has crews on the scene. We will continue to update you with more information.
Videos from KSN Facebook Page
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...