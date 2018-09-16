Sedgwick County Deputy dead after shooting near Garden Plain

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) - Topeka Police have confirmed a Sedgwick County Deputy is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a shooting call in the area of N. 295th St. W. and W. 21st St. N. The call came in around 2:00 p.m.

In a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lieutenant Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told reporters it is very early in the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Myers said a news conference will be held at a later time Sunday night before 10:00 p.m.

Our sister station, KSN, has crews on the scene. We will continue to update you with more information.

