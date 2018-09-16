Top Stories

Sedgwick County Deputy dead after shooting near Garden Plain

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 04:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 05:58 PM CDT

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) - Topeka Police have confirmed a Sedgwick County Deputy is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a shooting call in the area of N. 295th St. W. and W. 21st St. N. The call came in around 2:00 p.m.

In a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lieutenant Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told reporters it is very early in the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Myers said a news conference will be held at a later time Sunday night before 10:00 p.m. 

Our sister station, KSN, has crews on the scene. We will continue to update you with more information.

