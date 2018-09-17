Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze III killed in the line of duty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy has died after a shooting in rural Sedgwick County Sunday afternoon.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified Robert Kunze III as the fallen deputy.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of 295th St. W. and 53rd St. N., near Garden Plain.

Authorities say the suspect who shot deputy Kunze was also killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Kunze was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Tragedy has struck the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, a family member of ours has been killed in the line of duty," said Sheriff Easter.

Sheriff Easter said Kunze started his career in law enforcement with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, where he served for six years.

He began his service with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in 2006. He served the department for 12 years. Upon graduation, Kunze was assigned to second where he served several years. He then went to first watch where he was currently assigned at the time of his death.

"Robert was a great asset to the sheriff's office," said Easter. "Robert was an exceptional deputy and was loved by everyone he worked with."

Easter said Kunze was trained in a variety of different aspects. He was experienced as a field training deputy, crisis intervention team deputy, intermediate and advanced motor vehicle collision investigator, advanced fatal accident investigator, and forensic mapping.

"Robert was always available at a moment's notice," said Easter. "He worked with great pride, loved and encouraged the people who worked with him, but most of all he loved his family."

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

"We will always remember him for his smile, his contagious laugh, and his ability to engage anyone, and everyone in a conversation," said Easter. "Deputy Kunze will be absolutely missed and we ask for you to please pray for him and his family. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has suffered a great loss today and a life altering tragedy for Deputy Kunze's family."

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department is accepting cards for the Kunze family. The cards can be sent to 141 W Elm, Wichita, KS 67203.