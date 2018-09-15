ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) - Restaurants in St. Marys are adapting after a water advisory leaves them without water for days.

Habanero in St. Marys is taking steps to keep their doors open. The owner is stocking up on water jugs to serve customers.

Cooks have been using the distilled water in the kitchen. To serve customers better, the restaurant is stocking up on more water jugs.

"And also at the fountain, the water is down, so we can't use any of the pop either," Annie Peak, a Habanero's employee, said. "So we're just serving the water jugs and bottles, and also this water in cups if they like it."

Habanero's owner also says they have not lost any business since the water advisory was put out this morning.

They will continue to serve distilled water until the advisory is lifted on Monday.

The restaurant also has a booth at the St. Marys Shakespeare Festival, where they will bring their distilled water.