Target announces 15% discount for teachers July 15-21

(WATE) - Across the country, teachers will dig into their pocketbooks this year to pay for classroom supplies.

Target is looking to help educators stretch those dollars next week from July 15 through July 21.

In a Target.com blog post, the retailer wrote: "Pssst… teachers. New this year, we’re making life a little easier for you, too, with a special 15 percent discount."

Target says this is the first time it's offering this discount on "select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more," in store and online.

"Simply visit Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15 to share some quick details and grab your coupon code," the blog post read.