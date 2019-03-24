Topeka church holds free prom dress drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local church is helping people find the perfect prom dress, and all for free.

The Northland Christian Church held a prom dress drive for girls in Topeka, all the way to Horton. Some people even traveled for four hours, from Chapman and Stockton.

Girls could choose from dozens of donated dresses, accessories and even shoes to finish their look.

The church said the dress drive was open to everyone, because they know how expensive prom season can be for families.

"I feel that there is a definite need in the community," said Crystal Shaffer from the church. "So, we're super excited to do whatever we can for anyone that we can help out."

If you missed getting a dress, there may still be one for you. The church will hold on to any dresses that are left over. To find out if there is are any extras, you can email Crystal at c3gshaff@sbcglobal.net.