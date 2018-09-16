Topeka Police sends condolences for Sedgwick County Deputy shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department is sending their condolences after a Sedgwick County Deputy was shot near Garden Plains today.

KSN reports authorities responded to a officer-involved shooting call in the Garden Plains are of N. 295th St. W. and W. 21st St. N. Sunday afternoon.

The call of the shooting came out around 2:00 p.m. In a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lieutenant Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told reporters it is very early in the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Police set up a perimeter from 279th St. W. and 311 St. W. Only residents who live in the perimeter will be allowed through.

The Topeka Police Department and Chief Cochran have sent their condolences to the Sedgwick County Sheriffs' Department after the news was confirmed that the officer had died.

The Wichita Fire Department also sent out prayers and condolences, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol troopers.

Traffic in Garden Plains has been shut down in the area of 295th St. W. and 21st St. N. as authorities investigate the shooting. Traffic is being diverted to 247th St. W. and 343rd St. W.