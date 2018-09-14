Topeka public schools hosts Thursday night football games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Public Schools hosted their second Thursday night football game of the season.

This is the first year the district has held Thursday games.

The change comes after Highland Park students asked to play at Hummer Park instead of their home field.

The district added another night of football to accommodate three teams taking turns playing on one field.

Parents say the game had a smaller turnout than usual at the Topeka West game but said it doesn't matter what night it is.

"I would be fine with that," parent Alfonzo Sowell said. "I sure will, I would be here to support on Tuesdays."

The district makes the schedule two years in advance. The Thursday night games are on the plan for at least the next two years.