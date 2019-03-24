Topeka Special Olympics team wins first gold medal for cheerleading

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Some local athletes are going for gold this weekend. The Special Olympics of Kansas were underway in Topeka, and teams from all over Eastern Kansas competed to win a state championship.

But some teams say it's about more than the games.

Right inside the gym at Washburn Rural High School, Special Olympic teams from Topeka all the way to Shawnee, Kan. came to show off their team skills. One Topeka cheer team says they aren't just a team, but a family.

F-R-I-E-N-D-S was the word of the day for the Topeka Shawnee Special Olympics Cheer Team, as they competed for state gold.

But, they couldn't win without the support of friends and family.

Caitlyn Clear has been on the cheer team for three years, meeting new people from Topeka, eventually seeing them as family members.

"Some of them I've known from only cheerleading, and basketball and Special Olympics," Clear said. "They're like probably my closest friends that I have. I mean, they're just really like family."

For other teammates, this tournament is their chance to show people what they can do. Showing a disability won't hold them back.

"We're just out there doing it with the community," said Clear's teammate, Leighanna Shenck. "And to keep active. It's fun to be with the coaches, and it's fun to be with friends."

For coaches, they know many boys, girls, men and women see their teammates as family, because of the loving, and welcoming environment the Special Olympics brings to people.

"A lot of them come from either foster care, or from their families," said coach Laura Moore. "So this is their second family. Sometimes it might be their main family."

The Topeka Shawnee team won their first gold medal for cheerleading at the state tournament, just adding to a long list of wins.

State gold isn't the only thing this team can be proud of. In fact, two other local athletes from the team actually competed in Dubai earlier this month, winning gold medals of their own.