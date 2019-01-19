Topeka Symphony Orchestra giving government employees free show tickets

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is giving back to furloughed federal government employees with complimentary show tickets.

Federal employees can recieve the tickets to attend a concert of their choice for the 2019 concert season.

"This situation has been difficult for many of these employees," said Topeka Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett. "One of the beauties of music is that it can lift our spirits. We are happy to offer an evening of music [to] furloughed federal employees...""

Tickets for tonight's concert, Jan. 19. are still available online.

Other concerts wil be on Feb. 16, April 6 and May 4.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the Symphony office at 785-232-2032, or at the door. A government issued ID is required when picking up tickets.