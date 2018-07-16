Topeka Zoo's baby giraffe will be sent off to breed when it gets older
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Now that Abi the Giraffe has given birth to baby Konza, it is up to the Topeka Zoo to decide what to do with the new calf.
Konza is less than a week old and is standing over 6 feet tall.
He is the first giraffe to be born in the zoo since Hope- exactly 8 years ago to the day.
By just being born, he is doing his part to help the survival of his species.
"So there is an actual like legitimate concern that they'll be like extinct in like 20 years. So maintaining a healthy genetic population is very important in the zoo world," said Animal Care Supervisor Kim Doman.
The zoo plans to keep Konza until he turns two.
They will then send him to another zoo to breed while he is still small enough to transport.
You can watch the live stream HERE.
