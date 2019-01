Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - UPDATE:

President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats dismissed the offer as non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a "commonsense compromise both parties should embrace."

In advance of Trump's remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the expected proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown was "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable." The California Democrat said Trump's expected offer was "not a good-faith effort" to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

Trump said he would extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, as well as for those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

Democrats criticized the expected proposal because it didn't seem to be a permanent solution for those immigrants and because it includes money for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly opposes. Democrats also want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.

President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding.



Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown over his demand to construct a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.



Trump promoted his plan Saturday as a way to "break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown."



Trump is also offering to extend protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as a result of war or natural disasters in their home countries.



Trump says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president's offer unacceptable.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump's forthcoming proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown is a "non-starter."



Minutes before Trump was to unveil his plan at the White House, the California Democrat said early reports about the proposal indicated it was insufficient.



Trump wants to trade temporary protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants for money to build his wall. Democrats want the protections to be permanent and want him to reopen government before negotiating on border security.



The California Democrat says Trump's expected offer is "not a good-faith effort" to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.



The White House has billed Trump's plan as an attempt to end the shutdown. But it's drawn nothing but negative reviews from Democrats so far.



Democrats are disparaging a proposal that's expected to be coming from President Donald Trump that the White House has said is aimed at ending the 29-day partial government shutdown.



Trump is expected to say he'd accept temporarily protecting from deportation hundreds of thousands of young "Dreamer" immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. In exchange, he wants $5.7 billion to start building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.



The second-ranking Democratic senator, Richard Durbin of Illinois, says Trump's proposal was unacceptable and couldn't pass the Senate, which Republicans control only narrowly.



Durbin and other Democrats want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.



Top Democratic aides are criticizing Trump's offer because it isn't a permanent solution for Dreamers and because it includes money for the wall, which the party strongly opposes.



President Donald Trump is expected to announce later Saturday that he is open to trading protections for young immigrants in exchange for money for his long-promised border wall.



That's according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them by name.



The dispute over Trump's border wall has caused a partial government shutdown now into its fifth week.



Vice President Mike Pence, along with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney have been working "non-stop" on the proposal, according to one of the people.



The proposal would protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It also would extend protections for those with Temporary Protected Status, a program that allows people from certain countries affected by natural disasters or violence to remain in the U.S.



Trump is scheduled to make the announcement from the White House at 4 p.m.



President Donald Trump says he'll be making a "major announcement" on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon as the standstill over his border wall continues into its fifth week.



Democrats are now proposing hundreds of millions of dollars for new immigration judges and improvements to ports of entry from Mexico but nothing for the wall, a House aide said, as the party begins fleshing out its vision of improving border security.



After days of bitter clashes between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it was unclear if the twin developments represented serious steps toward resolving the fight. But they were the first tangible signs of movement in a dispute that has caused a partial government shutdown, which Saturday was entering its record 29th day.