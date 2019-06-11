USD 253 food truck providing free lunch for kids, teens this summer

The Emporia School District is rolling around town feeding kids and teens for free this summer.

The USD 253 school district’s MealSpot food truck parks at different locations Monday through Friday, serving meals to people 18 and under at no cost. Providing a nutritious and different meal every day. The food truck brings lunch to everyone in the community, while also helping those who might not always have a meal during the summer.

“There’s some kids that don’t have stuff to eat at home,” said Cristina Rosas with USD 253. “And we try to feed them, because I know sometimes during the school year they struggle.”

There are no requirements or restriction for kids eating free. Just show up, and they will get the meal of the day. Parents can also eat for $4. To find the MealSpot locations, click here.