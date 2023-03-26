Topeka locals give food to those in need

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A local Topeka community gave out their annual blessing boxes this weekend. Blessing Box Head Volunteer, Jeanie Russell and others packed boxes full of chips and other snacks to give to those in need. The boxes included a variety of goods from pudding to Pop-tarts.

Blessing boxes have been handed out since 2011, but the need for food is also growing, according to Jeanie Russell. She aims to feed anyone in need until they have a full stomach.

“Our mission is to keep them repaired, in good shape, and with as much food in them on the daily as possible,” Russell said.

Since Covid-19, the group has been more involved with the community than before, with more people needing a meal due to a rise in unemployment. It recently launched a non-profit page to make it easier for the community to donate. For more information on how to donate, you can access the blessing box Facebook page here.