Topeka region announces teacher of the year finalist

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas State Department of Education hosted its annual Teacher of the Year lunch and award ceremony for Kansas Region Two. The award is given out each year to the teacher who gives the most passion and care to their students.

“These teachers are so passionate about working with young people to enhance their love both academically and helping with preparation for the future,” Randy Watson, the Kansas commissioner of education, said. “They just really have this passion in their DNA that they want to see young people succeed.”

Dozens of teachers from across the Topeka area attended as Cherryl Delacruz, a math teacher at Highland Park High School, accepted the honor as this year’s finalist.

One teacher is picked from each region, with eight total teachers being chosen. The 2022 Kansas teacher of the year will be awarded from the eight finalists.