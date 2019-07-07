11 Kansas rural communities receive grants for quality life projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW/RELEASE) – Secretary of Commerce David Toland has announced the award of a special series of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to support 11 rural communities across Kansas.

These grants are specifically designed to aid communities in constructing or reconstructing community swimming pools. Improvements to recreational assets will enhance the quality of life in each community, a key strategy in economic development.

“Community quality of life projects like these are a strategic use of the CDBG program,” Toland said. “These projects will help provide fun, relaxing summer destinations for these towns located within their own communities, which in turn makes the communities more attractive to current and prospective residents. The development and prosperity of Kansas communities–particularly those in rural areas–is a priority for this Department and the Kelly Administration, and we are proud to partner with these forward-thinking local leaders to make real improvements to their towns’ quality of life.”

Each city awarded CDBG funding is also providing matching funds toward the project, as detailed below.

Grants have been awarded to the following communities:

• The City of Baxter Springs (Cherokee County) will receive $960,000 in CDBG funds to rebuild the city swimming pool and provide ADA improvements to the bathhouse. Matching funds will be provided in the amount of $640,000 in city funds.

• The City of Blue Rapids (Marshall County) is awarded $763,411 in CDBG funds. The City will use

$508,942 in bonds for their matching funds. The funds will be used to demolish and rebuild a zero-entry swimming pool.

• The City of Caldwell (Sumner County) is being granted $961,000 in CDBG funds to construct a fundamental pool. The City will supply $672,143 in matching funds secured with bonds.

• The City of Caney (Montgomery County) will receive $1,000,000 in funds from the CDBG program. Bonds will be used by the city to provide $1,208,000 in matching funds. The city has chosen to construct their almost 4,000 square foot neighborhood center to include a bathhouse.

• The City of Clyde (Cloud County) is granted $1,000,000 in CDBG funds to assure the bathhouse complies with ADA, as well as, the construction of a zero-entry pool. The City employees will demolish the existing structure with force account labor estimated at $16,620 and $682,980 in bonds will be used to complete the project.

• The City of Conway Springs (Sumner County) will create their 19,250 cubic feet neighborhood center through a CDBG grant for $892,121. Also, matching funds in the amount of $594,748 will be made available. This improvement includes a diving board, lifeguard chairs and ladders.

• The City of Ellis (Ellis County) will receive $1,000,000 in CDBG funds to construct a new basic swimming pool with one diving board and fencing. The City is also contributing $850,500 of their local funds.

• The City of Moundridge (McPherson County) will use $1,000,000 in CDBG funds to establish their 4,000 square feet neighborhood center. The City will provide $1,375,768 in bonds to match the grant funds.

• The City of Osborne (Osborne County) is being awarded $1,000,000 in CDBG funds to construct a pool with benches and shade canopies. The City will provide matching funds in cash for $22,000. The total of $1,108,109 was collected from fundraisers, donations and other grants. In addition, the city employees will supply force account labor estimated at $23,977.

• The City of Smith Center (Smith County) will receive $1,000,000 in CDBG funds and provide $700,206 in matching funds from the city. The monies will be used to demolish and reconstruct a 125,000 gallon zero-entry pool.

The City of Yates Center (Woodson County) is being awarded $1,000,000 in CDBG funds to complete a new swimming pool and bathhouse. This facility will meet all accessibility requirements and is located at 310 West Chellis. The City will provide matching funds in the amount of $729,155.

About CDBG:

The CDBG program is one of the Department of Commerce’s main tools in assisting communities by distributing federal funds to Kansas cities and counties looking to improve their community.

To receive funds, a project must meet at least one of the following federally mandated criteria:

• The project benefits low- and moderate-income individuals.

• The project removes or prevents slum or blight condition.

• The project eliminates an urgent need created by a disaster when local funds are unavailable.