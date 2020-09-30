19-year-old basketball player dies of COVID-19 complications in North Carolina

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A 19-year-old North Carolina basketball player and recent high school graduate has died from COVID-19 complications, according to a statement from the Piedmont Pacers.

“The Piedmont Pacers family is devastated to learn of the passing of Chad Dorrill, due to complications from COVID-19,” the Pacers said. “This awful disease has taken this young man from everyone far too soon. Chad was an original member of the Piedmont Pacers and we first met him in 2013 after he and his family moved to North Carolina from Wisconsin. We quickly realized what a talented basketball player he was.”

The Piedmont Pacers say he was a fierce competitor who helped the Pacers win many games. He finished as the Pacers’ all-time leading scorer and was a member of the 2018 USSSA National Championship team.

“Most importantly, Chad was beloved by all of his teammates and coaches and possessed all of the qualities that any parent would love to see in their child,” the Pacers said. “His parents, Robert and Susan, were a constant presence at Pacers games and their kindness and support helped to create a family-like atmosphere. Our hearts go out to them and we cannot imagine the pain they are going through right now.”

His family has offered this public statement, according to the Piedmont Pacers:

As our family suffers this incredible loss, we want to remind people to wear a mask and quarantine if you test positive even without symptoms. You have no idea who you can come into contact with that the virus affects differently. Chad was just incredibly tired for two weeks and little did we know it was secretly attacking his body in a way they have never seen before. The doctors said that Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case but if it can happen to a super healthy 19-year old boy who doesn’t smoke, vape or do drugs, it can happen to anyone.

Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe issued the following statement: