2 killed in fiery crash with combine in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say two people died when their vehicle crashed with a combine in Cowley County Sunday.

The crash happened over the noon hour just south of the intersection of 75th Road and 102nd Road.

Sheriff David Falletti said the victims’ vehicle was headed south on 75th when it ran into and then under the combine. Their vehicle caught on fire.

The sheriff said he is waiting for an autopsy on the victims and for positive identification.

The driver of the combine was not hurt.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.