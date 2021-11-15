2021 Remarkable Women

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
LIVE: Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Live
Top Stories
Small town Kansas freshman comes up hero to break KU football losing streak
Video
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
With Mahomes’ 5 touchdown passes, Chiefs stomp Raiders 41-14, take first in AFC West
Video
$60,000 fire and smoke damage to vacant home over weekend
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
AP source: Rodríguez, Tigers reach $77M, five-year contract
Top Stories
Small town Kansas freshman comes up hero to break KU football losing streak
Video
Djokovic beats Ruud at ATP Finals for 6th straight win
With Mahomes’ 5 touchdown passes, Chiefs stomp Raiders 41-14, take first in AFC West
Video
Column: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
McConnell tried to disinvite Trump from Biden inaugural, book claims
Top Stories
LIVE: Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Live
Top Stories
Small town Kansas freshman comes up hero to break KU football losing streak
Video
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
‘It’s a miracle’: iPad helps locate father, daughter after plane crash
Video
52-year-old mystery solved: Dead man ‘obsessed’ with movie named bank heist suspect
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
2021 Remarkable Women
Uncategorized
Posted:
Nov 15, 2021 / 09:33 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2021 / 09:34 AM CST
Trending Stories
12 Days Of Giving Sponsored by the Brookwood Shopping Center
Local radio station flips the switch on 24/7 Christmas music
Video
Looking for a ‘tee-riffic’ time? Check out new downtown Topeka business
Holton Walmart arrest nets 22 ‘stolen’ iPhones, 3 Texas women
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up