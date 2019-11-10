A holiday bazaar is giving back to the community

The holiday season is all about giving and that’s exactly what a local church is doing.

The University United Methodist Church hosts the holiday bazaar every year to raise money for charities in the area. It’s an opportunity for anyone in the community to come together with food and friendship.

The weekend’s activities included a silent auction, a bazaar filled with home-baked goods, and a homemade chicken and noodle dinner.

All of the money raised today will go toward Let’s Help Topeka, Fellowship and Faith Ministry Inc., and Inc.



The church says the money that this event raises is crucial to keeping these non-profits running.

“There was a flooding in one of the areas and when you have an $1800 flood damage to your building, or more, that takes a lot out of the charity work that can be done at the different organizations,” said Tammy Call, the bazaar’s chair.

She also said good food and friendship keep people coming back every year.

The event has raised nearly $4,000 in the past, which they hope to meet again this year.