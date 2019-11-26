Active weather week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Developing showers Tuesday

Cool and breezy

Another chance of rain and snow on Thanksgiving

Clouds will increase late tonight into Tuesday morning as it turns much cooler. Showers likely develop through the late afternoon and there might be some scattered mix Tuesday night before ending. If you are planning on traveling west or north to places like Colorado, Nebraska, or even western Kansas, you might want to keep an eye on this system as they look to get a bulk of the snow.

Wednesday looks to be decent with temperatures in the middle 40s and breezy conditions as many travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

As far as Thanksgiving day goes, there still some things that are not for sure yet such as when we could see that transition from snow to rain. As of now, it may start with an early morning snow that should become mix or rain as temperatures struggle to hit 40 degrees throughout the day.

Friday could be cloudy with rain likely for much of the day. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Saturday should be partly cloudy, then Sunday may be a time for occasional snow showers with 30s and stronger breezes.



