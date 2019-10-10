Are you registered to vote? If not, here is how to

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With elections just around the corner, KSNT wants to make sure our viewers know how to register to vote if they aren’t already.

If you are not registered to vote, Katie Koupal, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Kansas Secretary Scott Schwab shows you step by step how to.

Watch the video above to find out how to register.

The local elections take place this November and people in both Riley and Shawnee Counties will be voting on City leaders and school board members.

The last day to register to vote in Kansas is October 15. To check to see if you are registered to vote, to find your local polling place, and to view the status of your ballot, click here.

Some important dates to remember are the following:

OCTOBER

Tuesday, October 15 – Last day to register to vote for the General Election.

Wednesday, October 16 – The first day advance ballots are mailed and in-person advance voting may begin. Contact your county election office to find out when and where.

Tuesday, October 29 – Deadline for voters to apply for advance ballots to be mailed for the general election.

NOVEMBER

Monday, November 4 – 12:00 pm deadline to cast advance ballots in person at the county election office.

Tuesday, November 5 (GENERAL ELECTION) – Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office no later than three days after the election. Advance ballots may be hand-delivered to the county election office or to any polling place within the county by close of polls.

If you have questions, call toll-free at 1-800-262-VOTE (8683).