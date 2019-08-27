Beautiful Wednesday before the humidity returns

Tracking another gorgeous day for your Wednesday for the humidity makes a return by the end of the work week.

What We’re Tracking:

Much drier pattern

Humidity returns Thursday

Storm chance Friday into Saturday

Tonight should remain pleasant with clouds passing through as temperatures drop to well below average values. Many areas could be seeing lower to middle 50s as you head on out the door for your Wednesday.

Wednesday should remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures than Tuesday as we warm up into the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon high but overall another nice day with low humidity to look forward to.

As we head towards Thursday the humidity will really make a return as muggy air and warmer temperatures return to our area. Temperatures should rise into the middle to upper 80s which is actually around average for this time of year.

By the end of the work week another front pushes through bringing another round of some showers and storms with slightly cooler temperatures to follow as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

