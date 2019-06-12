Below average start to Thursday before warming up Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Below average temperatures tonight

Low humidity the next couple of days

More storm chances for Father’s Day weekend

Skies will begin to clear out heading into the overnight hours. Winds will really start to calm down this evening with low overnight temperatures dropping down into the middle to upper 40s! The average low temperature for this time of year is about 62° so it definitely will be feeling like late February/early March as you head out the door tomorrow morning!

Thursday will be a gorgeous spring day with and abundance of sunshine and high temperatures only reaching up into the upper 70s for most of the viewing area. Humidity will continue to remain low throughout the day but will start to increase as we head into Friday.

The end of the work week we’ll see things start to return back to normal with high temperatures topping out at around 80° and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday but nothing seems to be severe like at this point maybe just some heavier rain and some rumbles of thunder to go along with them. This trend will stick with us into the holiday weekend with another chance of scattered showers for your Father’s Day. High temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist David George