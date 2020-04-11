Blue Dot says more time at home is putting wear on plumbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The impacts of the coronavirus are having ripple effects to people’s homes. One of the co-owners at BlueDot plumbing said since people are spending more time at home, they are putting a lot of wear on their plumbing.

Von Kopfman said they are getting a lot of house calls for clogged drains since the stay at home order. He said it ranges from kitchen sinks to washers to bathrooms. Kopfman wants to remind people they are still open and taking the proper precautions when entering homes.

“Lots of clogged drains, lots of heaters going out, lots of problems with faucets and fixtures and even heating an cooling problems,” said Kopfman.

He said they’ve also seen a lot of clogged toilets since people are struggling to find toilet paper. He warned people not to flush anything except toilet paper, especially not paper towels or wet wipes.