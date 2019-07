EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found a body inside a badly burned central Kansas garage.

KAKE-TV reports that the fire was reported before 1 p.m. Thursday just southwest of the Butler County town of El Dorado. Butler County dispatchers said the detached garage was on fire. There were multiple explosions from propane tanks stored in the garage.

There is no word on the identity of the person found in the garage.