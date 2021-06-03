Boy shot after dad takes him on paintball ‘drive by,’ homeowner fires back with real gun

FLORIDA (NEXSTAR) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

Williams has been charged after he “acted recklessly by agreeing to conduct a drive by paint ball shooting,” an Opa-locka police report obtained by the Miami Herald reads.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van. Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

The child is expected to recover.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.