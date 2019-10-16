BPD: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

4 p.m.

CRIME STOPPERS OFFERING REWARD

In a press conference held at their headquarters downtown, Birmingham Police say Crime Stoppers is offering $20,000 reward in addition to the Governor’s $5,000 reward.

“I wanted to reach out to just one individual. If you know where Kamille is…if you have her and you’re not sure what to do…I want to give you safe passage,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says.

Chief Smith says it’s a possibility Kamille is being moved around to different locations. He asks anyone with information, including video, to come forward, promising anonymity.

“We’re doing everything we can, and we’re following every lead. We encourage you to keep them coming,” Chief Smith urges.

1:06 pm

SHERIFF ADDRESSES CONFLICTING REPORTS

At 1:06 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway told CBS 42’s Art Franklin in a phone call that he had received misinformation from one of his deputies in the field.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Birmingham Police and local officials to bring Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney home. Unfortunately, misinformation was passed on to a CBS 42 employee from JCSO. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to offer our deputies and resources to assist in this case; we are not the lead on this investigation. We will continue to work with the participating law enforcement agencies with the hopes of bringing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney back home safely to her family. It is vital to remain focused on bringing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney home. Our prayers are with her family and the lead agency.“

12:50 p.m.

BPD: “CUPCAKE STILL MISSING”

Birmingham Police says that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has not been found, despite direct confirmation from the Jefferson County Sheriff that she has.

12:37 p.m.

“CUPCAKE” FOUND?

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive and is currently being checked by medical personnel.

12:17

“CUPCAKE” POSSIBLY FOUND ALIVE

Family members tell CBS 42 Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive. This information remains unconfirmed by law enforcement officials.

9:51 a.m.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT JEFFERSON AVENUE

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a tip from a bounty hunter on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

CBS 42's Michael Clark and Jessalyn Adams are on the scene, where Jefferson County's Star 1 helicopter is aiding in the search. Members of Kamille's family, including her parents and grandparents, are on the scene. A crowd has gathered outside of the police perimeter.











Tuesday, two persons of interest in the investigation were arrested on unrelated charges, one of whom is tied to a kidnapping case from 2018. Monday, an Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states as the search intensified.

Anyone with information related to Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers' reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.













