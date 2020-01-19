Chiefs advance to Super Bowl with 35-24 win over Titans

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their first Super Bowl since the 1969 season. They took down the Tennesse Titans 35-24 at Arrowhead to punch their ticket to Miami.

The game started out much like last week. The Titans took the ball to begin and went down the field for three points, stopped the Chiefs on their opening drive, then went down the field in a similar fashion – with the help of some Kansas City penalties- and scored on this Derrick Henry run.

The Chiefs answered back with a nice drive and a touchdown of their own, punching it in using Tyreek Hill’s speed.

In the second quarter, the Titans kept up the offensive attack, punishing the Chiefs with their ground game and using a little trickery to find the end zone.

As they’ve done all year, the offense was there with an answer of their own. Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill through the air for his second score of the game to bring it to 17-14.

Mahomes to Cheetah on a rope 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sENKu2P0lO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Late in the second quarter, the Chiefs defense picked it up and came up with a clutch three-and-out to give the offense the opportunity to put more points on the board before halftime, and Patrick Mahomes wasn’t about to let that opportunity slide. He took the team down the field then finished the drive himself with one of the best plays of the entire NFL season.

PATRICK MAHOMES, ARE YOU KIDDING ME! The man is on a mission to take this team and city to the Super Bowl. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/KKIkoQ3Ht4 — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) January 19, 2020

The Chiefs would take that 21-17 lead into the half and start the third quarter with the ball. They stalled on their opening drive, but the defense was there to drop a big hit and stop the Titans in their tracks once again.

Mahomes matriculated the ball down the field once again and Damien Williams found paydirt to extend the lead to 28-17.

The defense followed that up with a stop and Arrowhead could taste the Super Bowl.

TK brings down Tannehill 💥 pic.twitter.com/8UhpzFCbtS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Mahomes and Sammy Watkins put the game out of reach.

BLOUSES. Heard Miami is nice this time of year #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/S1vO32jTO0 — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) January 19, 2020

As the confetti fell in Arrowhead, Travis Kelce wrapped things up perfectly.