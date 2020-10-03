Chiefs-Patriots game postponed after positive coronavirus cases

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots game originally scheduled for Sunday will be pushed back to Monday or Tuesday after players tested positive for coronavirus.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was the first player to test positive and quickly after the team conducted close contact tracing and administered tests to who they then knew needed it.

Official statement from the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/Xh9nQKTIly — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The Chiefs have also had a player test positive, practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

It’s not just New England: #Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being added to the reserve list, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

This story is still unfolding, check KSNT.com for any updates as more information becomes available.