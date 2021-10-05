Chilly again tonight, more cloud cover Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly again tonight

More clouds Wednesday

Warmer by Friday

There may be a few breaks in the clouds later tonight as we become partly cloudy. Temperatures should still manage to get into the lower to middle 50s for early Wednesday morning.

Overall, we continue to stay quiet this week with dry conditions and fairly light winds. Cloud cover will increase through the daytime Wednesday especially for our eastern counties. No rain chances look to be likely but there may be a stray shower although most will just see the clouds. Temperatures will be near normal in the middle to upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s through Thursday.

By the time we get to the end of the week, though, we’ll see more of a southerly breeze, and that will send our temperatures into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon with a lot more sunshine. It won’t be out of the question to see upper 80s to near 90° highs on Saturday ahead of our next system as we hold on to the strong southerly winds.

We should see a cold front move through by the last half of the weekend, cooling our temperatures down by Sunday and bringing with it a chance for a few showers or storms. Most of the rain looks to occur during the early morning hours so things should dry out in time for the Chiefs game Sunday night.

Early next week we hold on to the seasonable temperatures in the lower to midde 70s and mostly dry conditions for the second week of October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez