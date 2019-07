On Saturday Clay Center Police asked for the public’s help to find a missing 2-year-old boy. On Sunday night they said he was found safe.

Officers said Lucas Ohlde went missing from Clay Center on Friday night. They believed he was taken out of Clayy Center by a family member in an alleged custody dispute.

On Sunday officers updated the community on Facebook, saying ” The missing child has been found. He is safe and will be on his way home soon!”