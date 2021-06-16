Combat Air Museum adds World War II aircraft to collection

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Combat Air museum added a World War II training aircraft, 1941 Vultee BT-13A to their collection Tuesday.

Flying from Illinois, a 1941 BT-13A landed at Topeka Regional Airport to welcome its new home. The plan was originally owned by a Wichita resident.

“A gentleman named Gerry Sibley, a very avid aviator, owned this airplane for quite some time,” said Kevin Drewelow, director of the Combat Air Museum.

“He flew it himself to several events at this museum over the years and thought enough of our museum that he put it in his will that when he passed he wanted to see the airplane come to the museum,” said Drewelow.

The ‘BT-13A’ received its name by being one of the main models of planes used in basic training for new pilots during World War II.

With the plane’s addition, the museum’s collection will grow to 44 aircraft on display. The museum also includes an expansive art display and other engines available for the viewing experience. You can see it for yourself by visiting the museum at Topeka Regional Airport, 7016 SE Forbes Ave, Topeka, KS 66619